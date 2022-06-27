Tripura Congress Chief Among 19 Injured in Clash With BJP After Bypoll Results

On the other hand, BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee countered the allegations and alleged that his party workers were attacked by the Congress.

"All of a sudden Congress goons pelted stones, bricks at the BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded. We're not cowards and know how to encounter such brutalities," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also alleged that six of the BJP's party supporters were injured.

The BJP won three out of four seats in the Tripura bypolls. Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha won the assembly poll from Bardowali Town constituency. The BJP also won the Jubarajnagar and Surma seats, while Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won the prestigious Agartala seat.