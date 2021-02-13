‘TMC Run By Abhishek, PK’: Dinesh Trivedi After RS Resignation

Trivedi also vocally criticised Prashant Kishor, whose political consultancy firm, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is handling the 2021 election campaign for the TMC. Trivedi said that Kishor was "taking over the activities of the party".

With this, Trivedi joins a long list of Trinamool leaders who, in the recent past, have expressed their "disappointment" over the reigns of the party being managed by Abhishek and Kishor. While some of these leaders were placated by the TMC, many have since defected to the BJP.

"The Chief Minister is too busy. She does not have time to heed these concerns that many in the party have brought up", Trivedi said.

"In Bengal now, when you have to make an additional floor in your own home, you need to take permission from TMC people", he added.

"Will the public not think about that when casting their vote?", he asked.

"Prashant Kishor thinks he is the most genius political mind and that BJP will not get even a 100 seats, but the fact is that with each passing month, their hold over the state is growing".

Trivedi further said that the corrupt elements within the party were being given more power and allowed a free run.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress tell The Quint that Trivedi has been in talks with the BJP and is also expected to join the party soon.