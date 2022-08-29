TMC Asks Amit Shah To Take Responsibility for Gang Rape of Woman by BSF Men

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, 28 August, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility for the alleged gang rape of a woman by two officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

TMC leader Shashi Panja visited the spot along with others and questioned why Shah was silent regarding the issue.

"The incident of sexual atrocity (was) committed by the BSF on a lady in front of her minor child. We condemn this incident and we ask the Union home minister to take responsibility for this,” Panja said in a video that was shared by the TMC on Twitter.