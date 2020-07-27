To Hell With My Career, Won’t Hide Truth About China: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi alleged that those who are lying to the country about Chinese entering Indian territory are not patriotic.
“My number one priority is the nation and its people” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a video he shared on Twitter, on Monday, 27 July.
He went on to say that the Chinese have indeed occupied land in India, and hiding the truth from the people of India is “anti-national”.
‘"The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic,” wrote Gandhi, in a tweet accompanying the video.
Further, in the video, Gandhi went on to stress that Chinese occupation of Indian land makes his “blood boil”. He also said:
“I do not mind if my whole career goes to hell, but I am not going to lie about the Indian territory.”
The former Congress president also said that he has seen the satellite photos and spoken to people from the army, and if any politician wants him to keep quiet about it, “I simply am not going to do it.”
“I think the people who are lying about the Chinese not entering our country are the people who are not nationalists... they are not patriotic.”Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
BJP’s Retort
BJP hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Indian soldiers through his message, reported PTI.
According to NDTV, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said:
“Your political career ended soon after it took off. The people of this country don’t see him (Gandhi) has any leader. It ended in 2019, and now, you are determined to kill the future of the Congress party.”
Gandhi’s remarks come in the aftermath of India’s clash with China in Ladakh, on 15 June, in which 20 soldiers lost their lives.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI)
