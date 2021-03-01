TN: DMK for ‘Dravidian Resistance’, ADMK To Justify ‘Aryan’ Ally 

Ask Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) what the BJP’s alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) means and any of the spokespersons of the party would say, “It is about Aryan invasion”. The statement makes sense in Tamil Nadu, where Dravidian politics raises its hood every election season.

In fact, MK Stalin got the ball rolling just last week by calling 2021 elections a fight between ‘Aryan invasion and Dravidian resistance’. In contrast, this Legislative Assembly election AIADMK will have to prove its Dravidian credentials more than ever, experts say.