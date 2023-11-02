ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Personal & Unethical Questions': Mahua Moitra Walksout of Ethics Panel Hearing

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BSP's Danish Ali also walked out of the hearing.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and other Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee walked out of the hearing held in relation to the 'cash-for-query', on Thursday, 2 November.

Details: Moitra, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP Danish Ali accused the panel's chairperson of asking the TMC MP personal and unethical questions, reported news agency PTI.

  • "What kind of meeting was this? They are asking all kinds of filthy questions," Moitra said, as quoted by NDTV.

  • "They are picking on anything. Talking any rubbish," she added.

  • "We found the ethics committee chairperson's questions to Moitra undignified and unethical," Congress MP and panel member N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Context: Moitra was summoned to the hearing to inquire on the allegations made against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai of receiving cash and kind in return from real estate developer Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

Dubey and Dehadrai had deposed before the Ethics Committee on Friday, 27 October, submitting "evidence" against the Krishnanagar MP.

