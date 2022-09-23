Mahua Moitra Pokes Fun at Centre as 'Spectrum' Compared to 'Atma' in Draft Bill
The TMC MP also said that she will carry the Bhagavad Gita to Parliament as it is 'essential reading material'.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Friday, 23 September, poked fun at the Centre over a passage she found in the draft Telecom Bill, which compared "spectrum" with "atma" (soul), which is "ajar" (indestructible) and "amar" (immortal).
"In a way, spectrum is similar to atma, which is ajar, amar, as described in Bhagavad Gita. Like atma, spectrum too does not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent.” This is not a spiritual text. It is Page 5 of Explanatory Note to Telecom bill uploaded on @DoT_India website," she said on Twitter.
She further said that she would carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to a sitting of the parliamentary standing committee.
"I’m carrying my copy of the Gita to sitting of Parliamentary Standing committee when DoT officials next called to depose. Clearly essential reading material," Moitra said.
In the post, the TMC MP also tagged her colleagues from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Thamizhachi Thangapandian.
The draft bill was uploaded on the website of the Department of Telecommunications, inviting public comments till 20 October.
One of the bill's proposals includes licences for WhatsApp, Zoom, and Google Duo to function in the country.
The draft states that the Union government may "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for license holders or registered entities under telecom rules and regulations.
