Mahua Moitra Pokes Fun at Centre as 'Spectrum' Compared to 'Atma' in Draft Bill

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Friday, 23 September, poked fun at the Centre over a passage she found in the draft Telecom Bill, which compared "spectrum" with "atma" (soul), which is "ajar" (indestructible) and "amar" (immortal).

"In a way, spectrum is similar to atma, which is ajar, amar, as described in Bhagavad Gita. Like atma, spectrum too does not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent.” This is not a spiritual text. It is Page 5 of Explanatory Note to Telecom bill uploaded on @DoT_India website," she said on Twitter.