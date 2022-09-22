Centre Proposes Fee & Penalty Waiver for Telecom Service Providers in Draft Bill

The government on Wednesday, 21 September, released the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, under which it has proposed a provision to waive off fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The ministry has proposed provision for refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders his license."Seeking your views on the draft Indian Telecom Bill 2022," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on a social media platform in which he also shared the link of the draft bill.

The last date for public comment on the draft is 20 October. According to the draft , the central government may, "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.