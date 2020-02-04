Times Now-IPSOS Poll: AAP Likely to Win 54-60 Seats, BJP 10-14
A Times Now-IPSOS survey on Monday, 3 February, predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, saying that the ruling party is likely to win 54-60 seats of the 70-member Assembly.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is being considered the AAP’s main rival in most constituencies, has been predicted to win 10-14 seats, with the Congress’ tally pegged at 0-2 seats.
The IPSOS survey had a sample size of 7,321 respondents selected randomly from across Delhi. Samples were collected between 27 January and 1 February across socio-economic strata. The statistical margin of error in the poll is 5 percent.
On Anti-CAA Protest & Shaheen Bagh
With a score of BJP leaders and ministers successfully managing to make the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh the party’s poll plank, 71 percent of those surveyed supported the central government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
When asked about the Shaheen Bagh blockade over the anti-CAA protests, 52 percent stood against it and called it ‘unjustified’, while 25 percent thought the protests were justified. Another 24 percent did not express any opinion on the issue.
The survey seems to suggest that the chatter on the Shaheen Bagh protest won’t translate into votes for the BJP.
Communal Harmony and Employment
Asked about the issue of communal harmony, a whopping 53 percent of respondents said they trust the AAP, while 33 percent said they trust the BJP.
Even though the survey revealed that unemployment is not as big an issue for the upcoming elections, 47 percent of the respondents said they trusted the AAP in this regard, while 37 percent claimed they backed the BJP.
If Lok Sabha Polls Were Held Today
According to the survey, if the Lok Sabha polls were to be held now, 46 percent of people would choose the BJP, and 38 percent would choose the AAP, making the saffron party a clear winner.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )