Those Tweeting Godse Zindabad Should Be Publicly Shamed: Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on those who raise slogans of Godse Zindabad and said that such people should be publicly shamed.

Talking to IANS, Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said we should not forget the respect India has got at the international level is due to Mahatma Gandhi and the ideals on which Mahatma Gandhi treaded. Gandhi said those who are tweeting 'Godse Zindabad' should be publicly shamed.

Criticising those who raised Godse Zindabad slogans, Varun Gandhi told IANS that such people should not be allowed to come into the mainstream of Indian politics at all.