Ahimsa – An Indian American’s Poetic Tribute to Gandhi’s Non-Violent Nationalism

On Gandhi Jayanti, a poet, from across the seas in the US, invokes the non-violent spirit of the Mahatma.

Nidhi Thakur
Published
The Indian American
1 min read

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

As India celebrates the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, across the seas, in the US, a poet invokes the non-violent spirit of the Mahatma.

A writer and poet based in the United States, Nidhi Thakur points out that while it is easy to celebrate Gandhi and his legacy each year by paying shallow tributes, it is also quite easy to waver from the very path that he followed.

Recounting the principles preached by Gandhi, Thakur gently nudges us to accept the challenge of non-violence, emphasising the difference between patriotism and violent ’nationalism’.

Watch her recite the poem in the video above.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

