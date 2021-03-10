CPI(M)’s Isaac & Sudhakaran Not to Contest Polls, New Faces in 

Party workers in the district, however, are not happy with the decision to replace Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac. The CPI(M)’s Alappuzha district committee had earlier requested the party leadership make another exception for Thomas Isaac and G Sudhakaran this time, citing their popularity in the district. The Alappuzha leadership also said that they saw possibilities for a victory if these two leaders contested again.

Both the leaders have been winning from their constituencies by a high margin of votes and are considered undisputed leaders.

Over the last few days, several party workers expressed their discontent over excluding the leaders from the poll race. Posters against the candidature of Chitharanjan and Salam appeared in several parts of the district. The posters claimed that Chitharanjan was corrupt and that Alappuzha doesn't require him as a candidate. The posters asked the CPI(M) leadership to respect people's emotions, and that leaders accepted by the public be made candidates.