The Dadri Files: 10 Years of Grief and Impunity Since Akhlaq's Lynching

An abandoned house with hues of yellow, blue and red lies in eerie emptiness. A dua thanking (Allah) God for His grace, carved on the wall above the front door is still visible. But there is no grace anymore. The chipped paint of the walls, the darkened, dusty window tell only one story: It was this house where on 28 September 2015, a radicalised mob lynched Mohammad Akhlaq.

The mob entered the home of the 52-year-old in Bisahda, Dadri district of Uttar Pradesh and killed him, leaving the family in dread till date. A brutal murder on suspicion of storing and consuming beef, barely 50 kms away from the national capital.