Father Buying Food for Kids Among Those Killed in Delhi Violence

Mohammad Furkan, a 32-year old, who made designer wedding-card boxes, lived with his family in Kardampuri in northeast Delhi, close to the Jaffrabad bridge.

On 24 February, Furkan stepped out to buy food for his children. On his way out, he told his wife that he would be back soon.

In the midst of the violence in northeast Delhi, Furkan suffered a bullet injury on his left thigh. He died at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from excessive blood loss.

Mohammad Imran, Furkan’s elder brother, recounted to NDTV, how he first heard about what had happened. “Someone called and told me, ‘your brother has been shot in the foot’. I couldn’t believe it. Then I called him and he did not pick up the phone.”

News of his brother being taken to GTB Hospital, then reached them.