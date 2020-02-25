Father Buying Food for Kids Among Those Killed in Delhi Violence
The violence in northeast Delhi claimed at least seven lives – six civilians and an official of the Delhi Police.
The victims include Delhi resident Rahul Solanki, auto driver Shahid Alvi, craftsman Mohammad Furkan and head constable Ratal Lal.
Lal, a 42-year-old head constable attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police Gokulpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting at Gokulpuri.
‘Furkan Was Getting Food For His Children’
Mohammad Furkan, a 32-year old, who made designer wedding-card boxes, lived with his family in Kardampuri in northeast Delhi, close to the Jaffrabad bridge.
On 24 February, Furkan stepped out to buy food for his children. On his way out, he told his wife that he would be back soon.
In the midst of the violence in northeast Delhi, Furkan suffered a bullet injury on his left thigh. He died at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from excessive blood loss.
Mohammad Imran, Furkan’s elder brother, recounted to NDTV, how he first heard about what had happened. “Someone called and told me, ‘your brother has been shot in the foot’. I couldn’t believe it. Then I called him and he did not pick up the phone.”
News of his brother being taken to GTB Hospital, then reached them.
Imran wept, "My world is shattered. Nothing is left. He has small children, a son and a daughter.”
‘Rahul Was Trying to Escape From a Mob’
Another victim has been identified as Rahul Solanki.
His brother Rohit Solanki told BBC Hindi, that Rahul was shot when he tried to escape the mob.
‘Shahid Was Newly Married’
Shahid Alvi, a 25-year-old auto rickshaw driver in Delhi, was hit by a bullet during the violent clashes as he was returning from a programme. The incident took place in Mustafabad’s Gali Number 17.
His brother Rashid told BBC Hindi that Shahid had gotten married just a month ago.