‘Tenure of Political and Social Life Not Over Yet’: BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, he said that though his Rajya Sabha tenure is over, “the tenure of political and social life is not over yet.”

"The tenure of Rajya Sabha has definitely ended, but the time for the tenure of political and social life is not over yet... The Prime Minister has been a blessing, we have worked under his guidance… I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society,” he told news agency ANI.