KCR Announces Free Education for Telangana’s 740 Students Evacuated From Ukraine

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday, 15 March, that the state government would fund the education of 740 students from Telangana who had gone to pursue medicine in Ukraine.

Rao made the announcement in the state's Legislative Assembly during a debate on the Appropriation Bill. "We will write to the Centre to say we will support them," he said.

Rao also stated that the reason students had to go abroad to study was because they could not afford to pursue medicine in India.