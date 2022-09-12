ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana: Teen Arrested for Killing 11-Year-Old in Madrasa to ‘Defame It'

The accused did not want to study in the madrasa and with the intention of defaming it, killed the boy, police said.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Haryana: Teen Arrested for Killing 11-Year-Old in Madrasa to ‘Defame It'
i

A week after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a madrasa in Haryana's Nuh, the police on Sunday, 11 September, claimed that they had solved the case and took a 13-year-old student in custody for murder.

"The accused student did not want to study in the madrasa and with the intention of defaming it, he made a plan and strangled the victim," a police official told news agency PTI.

The police had registered a case of murder on 5 September after the victim's family alleged so. The student who was killed had reportedly been studying in the madrasa for a year.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a correctional home in Faridabad, the police said.

Also Read

Fourth Madrasa Demolished in Assam in Recent Months, This Time by Locals

Fourth Madrasa Demolished in Assam in Recent Months, This Time by Locals
ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Got Along Well With the Victim: Police

Nuh's Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said that during investigation, they came to know that the accused boy and the student he allegedly killed used to play together and get along well.

The accused further added that he chose Saturday, 3 September, for the murder due to the large crowd in the madrasa for Friday prayers.

He took the victim to a room in the basement of the madrasa, killed him and buried him in the sand, the police said.

It was on the same day that one of villagers informed the family that the victim had gone missing from the madrasa.

Later, his decomposed body was recovered by the police on September 5 and an FIR was filed with Pinangawa police station.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

UP Govt Accepts Proposal To Stop Grants to New Madrasas in the State

UP Govt Accepts Proposal To Stop Grants to New Madrasas in the State

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Haryana   Madrasa 

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×