Haryana: Teen Arrested for Killing 11-Year-Old in Madrasa to ‘Defame It'
The accused did not want to study in the madrasa and with the intention of defaming it, killed the boy, police said.
A week after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a madrasa in Haryana's Nuh, the police on Sunday, 11 September, claimed that they had solved the case and took a 13-year-old student in custody for murder.
"The accused student did not want to study in the madrasa and with the intention of defaming it, he made a plan and strangled the victim," a police official told news agency PTI.
The police had registered a case of murder on 5 September after the victim's family alleged so. The student who was killed had reportedly been studying in the madrasa for a year.
The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a correctional home in Faridabad, the police said.
Accused Got Along Well With the Victim: Police
Nuh's Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said that during investigation, they came to know that the accused boy and the student he allegedly killed used to play together and get along well.
The accused further added that he chose Saturday, 3 September, for the murder due to the large crowd in the madrasa for Friday prayers.
He took the victim to a room in the basement of the madrasa, killed him and buried him in the sand, the police said.
It was on the same day that one of villagers informed the family that the victim had gone missing from the madrasa.
Later, his decomposed body was recovered by the police on September 5 and an FIR was filed with Pinangawa police station.
(With inputs from PTI.)
