AP: TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu Detained at Airport, Stages Protest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in protest at the Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, 1 March, as he was detained by the police when on his way to attend a protest in the Chittoor district.

The police, in a notice given to Naidu, said that the election process linked to the civic polls could get undermined if he was allowed to go ahead with the protest programme, reported The Times of India.

The risk of the spread of COVID-19 at the event was also cited by the police to restrict Naidu.