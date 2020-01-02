TN Local Body Polls: DMK Alleges Irregularities in Vote Counting

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Stalin alleged, “On the basis of counting, DMK and its allies are progressing towards victory. Our alliance is winning in over 80 percent of the areas and is leading. Given these circumstances, the AIADMK is indulging in efforts to stop this with the help of officials and police officers. Particularly, in Edappadi constituency in Salem to which the Chief Minister belongs, votes that have been counted have not been announced. This is the news we are getting from our MPs and district functionaries there.”

He alleged that in Kolathur, Salem, the DMK candidate had won but it was yet to be announced. He alleged, “In the same area, some AIADMK members have won. They have announced that. The officers have left stating that they will announce results later.”