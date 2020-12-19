‘Deep Rot’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Letter to TMC Cadre As He Joins BJP

In an open letter addressed to Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre right before resigning from the party on 18 December, now BJP leader Suvendu Adkhikari said "an extremely deep rot and malaise" has set in to the party.



Taking a jibe at TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that it was extremely painful that some people in charge were treating the party as their fief.

"Neither West Bengal nor the Trinamool Congress is anyone’s fiefdom," he said. He asked the party workers to join hands and start a new beginning. "Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory," he wrote, adding how West Bengal was standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Assembly elections that will impact them forever.



Suvendu, who was a close aide of Banerjee, joined the BJP formally on 19 December in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur in the run up to the 2021 West Bengal elections.