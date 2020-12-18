Amit Shah to Hold Public Rally in Suvendhu’s Home Turf Midnapore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata late night on Friday, 18 December. During the two-day visit in the state, Shah will hold a roadshow in Birbhum and a public rally in Midnapore.

According to the Indian Express report, Amit Shah’s visit holds significance as TMC senior leader Suvendhu Adhikari, who resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 17 December might join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Shah.