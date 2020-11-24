“Lalu Yadav is Trying to Buy NDA MLAs,” Alleges Sushil Modi

Elections for the Bihar Assembly speaker’s post are expected to take place on Wednesday, 25 November, with two candidates vying for the position.

The NDA nominated Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)‘s Vijay Kumar Sinha as their candidate and the Grand Alliance announced RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as its candidate.

Vijay Kumar Sinha reportedly told ANI: “We will work as per our party’s and NDA’s instructions. We are going to file the nomination for Speaker’s post as per our alliance decision. Opposition and government will work together for the development of Bihar”

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, according to PTI, said: “We have made the first move. Our candidate filed his nomination papers much before the NDA decided its nominee. I am hopeful that our nominee will win.”

Yadav mentioned that Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is a fifth term MLA, and a member of the House since the 1980s. Yadav also stated that Chaudhary has a strong command over the language.