Gujarat Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Plea Hearing of Teesta Setalvad to 1 Sept

The Supreme Court deferred to Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, which was to take up the plea for hearing at 3.45 pm, adjourned the matter to 1 September due to paucity of time.

“Because of the paucity of time, the matter could not be taken up. List this matter at 3 pm on Thursday,” the bench said in its order.