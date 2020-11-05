‘Stop Beating Your Chest For a Nautanki Man’: Sena To BJP on Arnab

The Shiv Sena on Thursday, 5 November took to its mouthpiece Saamana to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over crying foul for Arnab Goswami and said that even the likes of Amit Shah and Indira Gandhi are not above the law and have faced its consequences.

In it’s editorial for the Saamana, the party wrote: “The ones crying foul over the death of the fourth pillar of the democracy are doing so by destroying the first pillar themselves, so stop beating your chest over a nautanki (dramatic man).”

The party said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and the Centre is trying to paint a picture of strangulaton of freedom of expression in the state, which is untrue.