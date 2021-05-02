Southern Slowdown for BJP: Vote Share Dips in Kerala & Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, political analysts told The Quint, that BJP’s narrow margins in some seats in Tamil Nadu and Kerala indicate the growing strength of the party in its strongholds. “Going by the seat share we can no longer say that BJP is an insignificant player in the south. In constituencies where they have made inroads their performance is strong. All incumbent party leaders should be wary of the BJP’s presence in their constituencies,” said Shanmughasudaram.

For the national leadership of the BJP, south Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala are no longer alien because the party has been making its ground presence felt in these states.

“Ten years ago no one even discussed the BJP in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Now they are not just discussing but also voting for the party. We consider this a huge change and hope we will continue to make inroads in the future,” the senior BJP leader said.

How long will that strategy take to fructify? “We have not given ourselves a timeframe. But in the next Assembly elections, we would renew our strategy and come back to win the people’s hearts,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry the BJP alliance with NR-Congress is expected to come to power in the Union Territory. The Congress-DMK alliance was in power here in the previous term.