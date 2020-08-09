Sonia Gandhi to Remain Party President For Now, Says Congress

The Congress on Sunday, 9 August said that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president till until "proper procedure" is carried out "in the near future”.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, during an online media briefing, said it was true that Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as interim chief comes to an end on 10 August. But that does not mean that seat falls vacant."

He told reporters, "There's proper procedure which CWC carries out for reelection. It'll be done in near future and you'll have a result. It's written in Congress Constitution, we're bound to do it."