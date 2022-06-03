ADVERTISEMENT
BJP Leader Moves Supreme Court Over Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder, Demands CBI Probe
BJP leader Jagjit Singh argued that Moose Wala's killing has completely shaken public confidence in Punjab.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagjit Singh on Friday, 3 June, moved the Supreme Court over the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
He argued in the petition that Moose Wala's killing has completely shaken public confidence in Punjab.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
