Sanjay Raut Thanks Opposition Parties for Support During ‘Political Witch-Hunt'

Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, penned a letter thanking Opposition parties for supporting him when he was allegedly "targeted" by the Union government via the ED.

In his letter, Raut has thanked Opposition parties, including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, and CPI (Marxist) for expressing solidarity with him, reported PTI.