Sanjay Raut Thanks Opposition Parties for Support During ‘Political Witch-Hunt'
Raut has thanked Opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP, TMC, DMK, AAP for expressing solidarity with him.
Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, penned a letter thanking Opposition parties for supporting him when he was allegedly "targeted" by the Union government via the ED.
In his letter, Raut has thanked Opposition parties, including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, and CPI (Marxist) for expressing solidarity with him, reported PTI.
"It is said that the toughest times show you who your reliable allies are. I am really thankful to you for the overwhelming support given to me during the political witch hunt and motivated attack directed against me by the central government through central agencies. It makes me grateful indeed," Raut wrote in the letter.
"I take this opportunity to thank you for showing support to me through your words, your actions and your thoughts. Thank you for expressing solidarity with my party colleagues as well who raised this issue inside and outside the parliament," he added.
Raut further said that he "will continue to fight for what is right and neither will I bow down to this pressure nor break my resolve to see this fight through."
Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and KC Venugopal, TMC's Saket Gokhale, and several other Opposition leaders had issued statements in Raut's support after he was arrested on 1 August.
