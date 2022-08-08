Patra Chawl Case: ED to Produce Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Before Court Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in a money laundering case, before a special court in Mumbai on Monday, 8 August.

The court last Thursday, 4 August, extended Raut's ED custody till 8 August, while noting the agency had made “remarkable progress” in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader.

The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.