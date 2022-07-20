Supreme Court Allows OBC Quota in Local Body Polls in Maharashtra

The apex court added that it has said what it wanted and the authority concerned has understood. "If they do any mischief, the election commission will face the brunt. You do not have to worry about that," the bench said.

The bench dealt with the application filed by Maharashtra which said that the poll panel should be permitted to proceed with the election process of the remaining local bodies on the basis of the report of the dedicated commission for reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in the local bodies that was submitted on 7 July after complying with necessary inquiries for arriving at a figure for providing reservation local body wise.

The top court expressed the hope that authorities will complete the election process in respect of the remaining local bodies in right earnest keeping in mind the spirit of the requirement under the Constitution in that regard. It observed that the election to the local bodies should not be delayed.

In its May 4 order, the apex court had cited Article 243-E and 243-U of the Constitution of India, including sections 6 and 6(B) read with section 452A(2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and related provisions in other enactments governing elections of local bodies and said the election should have been conducted before the expiry of their term.

In December last year, the top court had directed the SEC to notify 27 per cent of seats in the local body, which were reserved for the OBCs, as general seats so that the poll process can be taken forward.