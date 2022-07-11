16 Sena MPs Have Asked Uddhav to Back Droupadi Murmu as Prez Candidate, Says MP

16 of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday, 11 July, suggested supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

Kiritkar said 13 MPs physically attended the meeting, while three others – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik, and Hemant Patil – could not make it to the gathering, but affirmed their support to the leadership.

Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena, Bhawana Gawali and Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, did not attend the meeting, he added.

“Most of the MPs were of the opinion that the party should support Droupadi Murmu,” Kirtikar told news agency PTI.