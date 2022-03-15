Can Shatrughan Sinha Become Trinamool Congress' ‘Shotgun’ at the National Level?

Sinha, nicknamed Shotgun in the film industry, has been a veteran in the world of politics and was an integral part of the BJP, especially during the Vajpayee era where he served as a union minister.

He also had an unsuccessful stint in the Congress where he lost to Ravi Shankar Prasad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib constituency. He has been in the sidelines of politics ever since.