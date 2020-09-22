‘NDA=No Data Avalaible’: Shashi Tharoor’s Dig At Centre

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) too, earlier in September, said the government has lost its moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act after it failed to reveal the data on the number of healthcare staff who have been affected by and died from COVID-19, even as at least 382 doctors across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty so far.

The scathing reaction by the IMA has come after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan could not come up with the number of fatalities occurred in the medical fraternity when asked by MP Binoy Viswam in Parliament earlier this month.