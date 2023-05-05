Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected; Supremo's Decision Awaited

Sharad Pawar Resignation Live Updates: A committee of senior leaders appointed to take a decision on appointing a new party chief on Friday, 5 May rejected Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's resignation from the post.
The resolution passed in the party meeting said: "Shri Sharad Pawar must withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party at the national level for a few more years."
All eyes are now set on the party supremo's decision on the matter.
Chaos ensued at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre on Friday while the meeting of the appointed committee was underway as party workers and protesters resorted to sloganeering to urge Pawar to withdraw his resignation.
- 01/08
NCP workers raise slogans in support of senior party leader Sharad Pawar, who recently resigned from the post of party president, outside party office, in Mumbai, Friday, May 5, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/08
Praful Patel addresses media on the committee's decision to reject Sharad Pawar's resignation on Friday, 5 May.
(Photo: Screengrab)
- 03/08
Senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Dilip Walse Patil at the party's meeting that passed a resolution to reject Sharad Pawar's resignation on Friday, 5 May.
(Photo: Screengrab)
- 04/08
Senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Eknath Khadse, and Sunil Tatkare at the party's meeting that passed a resolution to reject Sharad Pawar's resignation on Friday, 5 May.
(Photo: Screengrab)
- 05/08
Nationalist Congress Partys (NCP) Sharad Pawar arrives to interact with party workers and supporters during their dharna urging Pawar to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
- 06/08
Nationalist Congress Partys (NCP) Sharad Pawar interacts with party workers and supporters during their dharna urging Pawar to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
- 07/08
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers and supporters stage a dharna urging party chief Sharad Pawar, to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
- 08/08
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule with workers and supporters during their dharna to urge party chief Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
The decision by the committee comes three days after Sharad Pawar resigned to "make way for the new generation."
Sharad Pawar put the decision on hold following a backlash by NCP cadre and office bearers who urged him to rethink his decision.
The protesting cadre that has been sloganeering outside the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai for the past three days swelled on Friday ahead of the crucial meet.
Chaos ensued after a party worker tried to self-immolate in protest against Pawar's resignation.
'Decision Unacceptable to Leaders Across Country': Jayant Patil
"You could see the unrest in the cadre across the state. That's why this decision was taken today. We are positive that he will respect our decision and not disappoint our supporters," Patil said.
"There is no question of stepping out of the MVA," Patil added while being quizzed about the party's future prospects.
"There are Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due next year. Leaders from the party and across the country urged him to take back his decision," he added.
Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel at Sharad Pawar's Residence
Senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, and Rohit Pawar arrived at Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai to apprise him of the committee's decision.
Decision Taken Unanimously: Eknath Khadse
Speaking to the media, NCP leader Eknath Khadse said that the decision to reject Pawar's resignation was taken unanimously.
"We cannot say whether he will accept the decision," he said.
'Want Sharad Pawar to Withdraw Resignation': Praful Patel Addresses Media
Addressing the media after the meet, head of the appointed committed and Rajya Saha MP said: "We have passed a resolution to reject his resignation. We got calls from all over the country to urge him to withdraw his decision."
Saying that no senior leaders were taken into confidence before announcing his resignation on Tuesday, Patel said: "We will meet him today and submit the resolution."
"This is our decision. We will tell him that we will not be able to appoint a new chief," he added.