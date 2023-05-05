Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected; Supremo's Decision Awaited

Sharad Pawar Resignation Live Updates: A committee of senior leaders appointed to take a decision on appointing a new party chief on Friday, 5 May rejected Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's resignation from the post.

The resolution passed in the party meeting said: "Shri Sharad Pawar must withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party at the national level for a few more years."

All eyes are now set on the party supremo's decision on the matter.

Chaos ensued at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre on Friday while the meeting of the appointed committee was underway as party workers and protesters resorted to sloganeering to urge Pawar to withdraw his resignation.