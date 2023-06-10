Sharad Pawar Appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents

In May, Pawar, who is 80 years old and has been the NCP chief since 1999, said that he was stepping down to "give a chance to the younger generation".

However, his resignation announcement caused havoc among the party cadre. Amid pressure from party leaders and workers, he had said he would take 2-3 days to rethink his resignation.

Days after his resignation, he took back his decision to resign, saying that he respected the 'strong sentiments' his decision had fuelled among party cadre and leaders all over the country.

At a press conference, he said, "I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)."