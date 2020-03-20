Raje, Derek O’Brien in Self-Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several politicians across the country imposed self-quarantine after coming in contact with people who had tested positive or been around those infected.
On Friday, 20 March, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to announce that she and her son and BJP MP, Dushyant Singh, were in self-quarantine after they heard singer Kanika Kapoor, who they had recently attended a dinner party with in Lucknow, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Raje stated that she and her son are taking the necessary precautions.
However, prior to Kapoor confirming that she had tested positive, which she did in a social media post on Friday, Singh had attended Parliament.
According to PTI, Singh was among the many MPs who attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 March as well as a Parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs on the same day.
Similarly, on Friday, according to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh announced that he was self-isolating, having been present at the party attended by Raje and Dushyant as well, and where all of them had come in contact with Kanika Kapoor.
Congress leader Jitin Prasada has also placed himself in self-quarantine, as he was present at the party attended by Kapoor, ANI reported.
A report said that around fifty local journalists from Noida and Greater Noida had been asked to self-isolate after attending a press conference held by the UP Health Minister.
Derek O’Brien, Anupriya Patel Isolate After Meeting Dushyant
Soon after Raje’s announcement, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also took to Twitter to announce that he is in self-isolation, having sat next to Singh at a Transport Committee meeting in Parliament on 18 March. However, O’Brien added that he had been wearing his mask during the two hours that he sat next to Singh but was still taking all necessary precautions.
O’Brien’s party colleague Sukhendu Shekhar Roy too has announced self-isolation, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel announced that she too was entering self-isolation after having been present at an event on Thursday where Dushyant Singh was also present.
“I will follow the necessary guidelines by the government,” she said on Twitter,
Earlier, on 17 March, Kerala Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had announced that he had been in quarantine since he found out that a doctor at a medical institute that he had visited on 14 March for an event had tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said that despite having tested negative himself, he had placed himself in home quarantine.
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu too quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on 10 March, PTI reported.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)