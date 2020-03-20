Raje, Derek O’Brien in Self-Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several politicians across the country imposed self-quarantine after coming in contact with people who had tested positive or been around those infected.

On Friday, 20 March, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to announce that she and her son and BJP MP, Dushyant Singh, were in self-quarantine after they heard singer Kanika Kapoor, who they had recently attended a dinner party with in Lucknow, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Raje stated that she and her son are taking the necessary precautions.