Maha Local Body Polls: SC Asks Govt, Election Body to Maintain Status Quo

In December 2021, it ruled reservation for OBCs in local bodies will not be allowed unless the government fulfils the triple test laid down in the SC's 2010 order. The top court had ruled that until the triple test criteria is fulfilled, the OBC seats will be re-notified as general category seats.

The triple test required the state government to set up a dedicated commission to gather data on the backwardness of OBCs in every local body, to specify the proportion of reservation in each local body in light of the commission's recommendations, and ensure that such reservation does not exceed 50 percent of the total seats reserved for SC/ST/OBC together.

These 92 municipal councils and four 'nagar panchayats' figured in the list of 367 local bodies where the election process had already been set in motion.

"Dates have been notified. The election programme has commenced. That we will not interdict. We had made it clear," the bench had said, adding, "They can only change the date from date X to date Y." There cannot be reservation for these 367 local bodies, the court had asserted.

"The State Election Commission cannot and shall not re-notify the election programme so as to provide reservation in respect of 367 local bodies referred to in the affidavit filed before this court on 8 July 2022," the bench had said.