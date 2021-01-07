SC Notice to Rajasthan Speaker Over Merger of BSP MLAs With Cong
The notices were issued to six MLAs as well who defected from BSP and merged with the Congress Party in the state.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 January, directed a response on two separate pleas from the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, the secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and the six BSP MLAs in connection with the merger of the legislators with the Congress party.
A Bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and KM Joseph led the proceedings, conducted through video conferencing, ruling on one plea by BSP and one by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against an order of the Rajasthan High Court asking the Speaker to decide within three months about a disqualification petition against the defected party members, reported PTI.
The MLAs were elected on BSP ticket, and later merged with the Congress Party in the state Assembly. However, the status of these six MLAs is disputed. These MLAs are:
- Lakhan Singh from Karauli
- Deepchand from Kishangarh Bas
- Joginder Singh Awana from Nadbai
- Wajib Ali from Nagar
- Sandip Kumar from Tijara
- Rajendrasingh Gudha from Udaipurwati
The merger would give the Ashok Gehlot-led state government a majority, increasing Congress tally to over 100 in the house of 200 MLAs.
(With inputs from PTI)
