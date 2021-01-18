Satabdi Roy Appointed as TMC VP After Suspense Over Exit

Trinamool Congress MP, Satabdi Roy has been appointed as the West Bengal party unit’s Vice President on Sunday, 17 January. This comes days after the three-time MP from Birbhum had triggered speculations about defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Welcoming the party’s decision, Roy expressed happiness and said, “I welcome this decision as the top leadership has reposed faith in my abilities. This goes to show that if one has any reservations against the party, the top leadership is ready to address such issues,” quoted The Indian Express.

Moazzem Hossain and Shankar Chakraborty have also joined the state committee.