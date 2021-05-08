Himanta, Sonowal in Delhi Today: Who Will be the Next Assam CM?

Assam's incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Delhi on Saturday, 8 May, to meet the BJP's central leadership on the crucial issue of who would be the next chief minister of the state.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and Himanta Biswa Sarma reaching party chief JP Nadda's residence for a meeting.

Since the BJP and its alliance partners won 75 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with the election results announced on 2 May, speculation has been rife whether Sonowal will continue being the chief minister of the state, or whether the more popular Sarma would get his chance this time around.

In 2016, the BJP had announced Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate, but this time, the party held back from naming anyone.