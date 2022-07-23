SP Tells OP Rajbhar That He Is 'Free To Go', Latter Says He's 'Accepted Divorce'

Samajwadi Party (SP) has "given divorce" to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), said the latter party's chief OP Rajbhar on Saturday, 23 July. This came after SP issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav as well as OP Rajbhar, stating:

"If you think you will get more respect someone where else, then you are free to go there."

According to ANI, Rajbhar responded, saying: