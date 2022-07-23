SP Tells OP Rajbhar That He Is 'Free To Go', Latter Says He's 'Accepted Divorce'
"If you think you will get more respect someone where else, then you are free to go there," SP had told him.
Samajwadi Party (SP) has "given divorce" to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), said the latter party's chief OP Rajbhar on Saturday, 23 July. This came after SP issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav as well as OP Rajbhar, stating:
According to ANI, Rajbhar responded, saying:
"Today, they (SP) have given divorce and we've accepted that. The next step is BSP."
He further said that it's frowned upon when he meets CM Yogi Adityanath, but good when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav does.
"Everything will be clear by 2024. We fight for Dalits and backward (classes) and will continue to do so," Rajbhar added.
SP's Letter to Rajbhar
In its letter to Rajbhar, SP had said:
"Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar ji, Samajwadi party is continuously fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ). You have a nexus with the BJP and are constantly working to make the BJP stronger.
The party further added that Rajbhar was free to go where he believed he would get more respect.
Both OP Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav recently backed NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. They were reportedly in attendance at a dinner party hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(With inputs from ANI.)
