‘Sachin Vaze’s Political Bosses Must Be Found’: Devendra Fadnavis

After taking over the probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vaze on Saturday night for his alleged role in the placement of the Scorpio, which was carrying explosives and a threat note addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani, outside Antilia, the couple’s house.

Following the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) search operation at Vaze’s office on Monday, the body investigating the case informed that a laptop was seized from Vaze’s cabin, but all of its data had already been deleted, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that one day after Vaze became the investigating officer in the Ambani bomb-scare probe, his team at the Mumbai Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), on 27 February, visited his housing society and reportedly asked for all the CCTV footage available.



Vaze was also, on Wednesday, taken to Mahim Creek by the NIA in connection with the probe related to Mansukh Hiren’s death.