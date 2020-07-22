Sachin Pilot Sends Legal Notice to Cong MLA Over Bribery Claims

In response to the allegations, Pilot had said: “I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being levelled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility.”

Pilot, who was sacked as deputy CM and state party chief, also contended that the “narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue”.

Pilot had warned of a legal action against Malinga and said that he shall be “unfettered and remain firm in his beliefs and convictions.”