Sachin Pilot Returns: How the Gandhis & Gehlot Showed Who’s Boss

Sachin Pilot's rebellion proved short-lived and he's all set to return back into the Congress fold. The manner in which the Congress handled the entire episode provides many indications of how things could be for the party in the not-so-distant future.

But first Pilot’s return. On Monday, 10 August, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan tweeted, “I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish.”

Earlier on Monday, Pilot met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul's Tughlak Road residence.

Soon after the meeting, the Congress party put out a statement saying: