Sabarimala: 9-Judge Bench to Begin Hearing Batch of 60 Petitions

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence on Monday, 13 January, hearing a batch of pleas on the issue of allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

The nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear a batch of 60 petitions.

The other judges on the bench are Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, MM Shantanagoudar, SA Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.