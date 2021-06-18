Assam Cong MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s Exit Is a Bigger Loss Than Prasada

Barely a month into his tenure, Chief Minister Sarma has made it quite clear that he has a very different style of functioning from his predecessor Sonowal.

Kurmi's exit from the Congress has Sarma's imprint all over it.

The Mariani MLA is known to have been close to Sarma from the time when the latter was in Congress. In fact, during the recent elections, it was rumoured that Sarma ensured a relatively weak candidate against Kurmi to help him win so that he could switch sides and help Sarma in the eventuality of a power struggle within BJP.

Interestingly, Akhil Gogoi had also withdrawn from the contest in Mariani, which is his home seat, for the sake of defeating the BJP and in support of Kurmi, who is popular in the area.

The sequence of events after the elections is also important.

First was the BJP's decision to pick Sarma over Sonowal, despite the latter being a reasonably popular CM. Had Sonowal been the CM, it is quite likely that Kurmi may have remained in the Congress.

Then, on 27 May, Kurmi was attacked by land encroachers from Nagaland during his visit to Dessoi village, close to the border between the two states. He and his entourage came under bullet fire from encroachers.

Soon after the incident, CM Sarma expressed his concern and ordered Special DGP (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to rush to the spot and carry out a detailed investigation.

A week later Kurmi went to meet Sarma, ostensibly to discuss the attack and submit a memorandum to act against encroachers from Nagaland.