Ravneet Bittu's Rise, Kangana 'Slap' Row: What Lies Ahead for BJP in Punjab?

Centre's tussle with Punjab was one of the dominant themes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term - from the farmers' protest to the crackdown on Waris Punjab De, the alleged targeting of Khalistan activists abroad and the large scale banning of Sikh social media accounts in India.

If the incidents of the last one week or so are any indication, this friction seems to be continuing.

First, not a single Sikh was elected on an NDA ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. Prominent candidates like SS Ahluwalia, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu and Preneet Kaur lost from their respective seats.

Second, actor-turned-politician and newly elected MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur in Chandigarh airport. Kaur, whose mother was part of the farmers' protest, slammed Ranaut for her defamatory comments against the protesters. Ranaut on the other hand, used the incident to allege that there is rising support for Khalistan and terrorism in Punjab.

The BJP is now facing flak in Punjab for its controversial pick from the state in Modi's council of ministers. Ravneet Singh Bittu has been made a minister despite having lost the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.