CISF Suspends, Lodges FIR Against Officer Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Citing sources, ANI reported that the constable-rank CISF allegedly slapped the Tanu Weds Manu actor during a frisking argument at the airport.

Ranaut was reportedly slapped at the security check for pushing the security personnel after she refused to put her mobile phone in the tray during the security procedure.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Sharing the viral clip, an X user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis."

