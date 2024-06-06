CISF Suspends, Lodges FIR Against Officer Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is the recently elected Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh Airport on Thursday, 6 June, according to reports.
As per news agency PTI, officials stated that an FIR has been lodged against the personnel, and she has also been suspended.
What Happened?
Citing sources, ANI reported that the constable-rank CISF allegedly slapped the Tanu Weds Manu actor during a frisking argument at the airport.
Ranaut was reportedly slapped at the security check for pushing the security personnel after she refused to put her mobile phone in the tray during the security procedure.
A video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Sharing the viral clip, an X user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis."
The MP-elect left for Delhi by a Vistara flight at 3 pm. Upon her arrival in Delhi, Ranaut reportedly met with the CISF Director General Nina Singh and other officials to explain the entire incident to them.
As per India Today, an inquiry committee comprising CISF officers has also been set up to probe into the case.
Ranaut's Reaction to the Incident
Taking to Instagram on 6 June, Ranaut also put out a video, narrating what transpired at the Chandigarh airport. She said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab."
Ranaut was elected to Lok Sabha from the Mandi Constituency, where she defeated Congress veteran Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes.
