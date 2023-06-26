Social Media Users Allege Droupadi Murmu Kept Away From Idols in Delhi Temple

Temple authorities dismissed the allegations that the president was discriminated against.

"People are politicising the issue, saying this one is Dalit that one is Adivasi, that's why wasn't allowed. There is no touchable/untouchable in front of god. Except a Muslim, any Hindu is allowed," temple priest Sanatan Padhi, who was present during Murmu's visit, told The Quint.

"We have this tradition that before the chariot procession (rath yatra) is taken out, the king is supposed to worship, break coconut and sweep the floor. However, the president came to the temple – it was her birthday that day – she came on her own to pray to the god. That is why she worshipped from outside and left. There is no connection with lower caste/ upper caste. If the president wanted to go inside, we wouldn't have any problem," he further added.

But when asked if the president could have gone inside that day if she wanted to, the priest said the person has to be invited by the Brahmins before the rath yatra for the traditional ritual and only then can be allowed inside.

"Before the chariot procession is taken out, the Brahmins go to invite the king of Puri. Then the king comes as an invitee, wears a crown and sweeps the premises in front of the deities," Padhi informed.

Responding to the social media allegations regarding differential treatment to Murmu and Vaishnaw, he said, "This is politicisation. It's not right. It's to defame the temple and create a bad feeling in Droupadi Murmu's heart."