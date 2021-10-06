Lakhimpur Kheri: Is Rakesh Tikait's Deal With UP Govt 'Blood Money' or Tactics?

Protesting farmers are divided over Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's 'intervention', which led to an end to the stand-off at Lakhimpur Kheri, following the death of at least eight people.

As part of the agreement between the two sides, the UP government agreed to give a compesation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of the farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and a government job to one family member, and it also agreed to taking action against the 'culprits'. This was the result of closed door negotiations between Tikait and the UP government officials.

One section of the protesting farmers feel that Tikait gave in too soon and for too little. Another section asserts that this was a practical call taken by Tikait.

This article will look at both these sides and offer a perspective on how to view Tikait.